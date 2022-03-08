Nets vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest

The Brooklyn Nets (32-33) play against the Charlotte Hornets (32-33) at Spectrum Center

The Brooklyn Nets are spending $5,454,260 per win while the Charlotte Hornets are spending $3,802,628 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Tuesday March 8, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Away TV: YES
Home Radio: WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM
Away Radio: N/A

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

