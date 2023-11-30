Nets vs. Hornets preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time

The Brooklyn Nets (9-8, ninth in the Eastern Conference) welcome the Charlotte Hornets (5-11, 12th) to Barclays Center for the second of three matchups between the teams this season and if you’re wondering how you can watch all the action live, you’ve come to the right place!

The Nets enter this matchup coming off a 115-103 win over the Toronto Raptors in the NBA’s In-Season Tournament on Tuesday. Spencer Dinwiddie had 23 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists while Mikal Bridges had 22 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists to lead a Nets team that outscored the Raptors 39-28.

The Hornets come into this game following a 115-91 loss to the New York Knicks in the In-Season Tournament. Brandon Miller, the second overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, led the Hornets in scoring with 18 points as the team shot 41.9% from three-point land, but actually shot worse from the field (41.6%) in a show of how much the offense struggled to score against the Knicks.

In the first matchup between the Nets and the Hornets on Oct. 30, a Brooklyn 133-121 win, Cam Thomas, who is probable for this game after missing the past nine games with his left ankle sprain, scored 33 points to lead the Nets. Brooklyn led by as many as 21 points in the contest and used a 42-23 first quarter to blow the game open from the start.

Here’s when and where you should tune in:

How to watch

Date : Thursday, Nov. 30

Time : 7:30 PM ET

Location : Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Channel: YES Network

Nets vs. Hornets notable injuries

Nets: OUT: Noah Clowney (shoulder impingement) and Ben Simmons (left lower back nerve impingement). QUESTIONABLE: Dennis Smith Jr. (lower back sprain). PROBABLE: Cam Thomas (left ankle sprain).

Hornets: OUT: LaMelo Ball (ankle), Cody Martin (knee), Frank Ntilikina (leg), and Nick Richards (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: Brandon Miller (ankle).

Probable starting lineups

Brooklyn Nets

Guard : Spencer Dinwiddie

Guard : Cam Thomas

Forward : Mikal Bridges

Forward : Cam Johnson

Center: Nic Claxton

Charlotte Hornets

Guard : Terry Rozier

Guard : Gordon Hayward

Forward : Miles Bridges

Forward : Brandon Miller

Center: Mark Williams

