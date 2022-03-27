Nets vs. Hornets game preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time

The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch all the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Coming off a 110-95 win over the Miami Heat, the Nets will look to continue their momentum. Brooklyn held a 37-point lead at one point during the game. The Hornets defeated the Utah Jazz 107-101 in their last outing with Miles Bridges (26), Terry Rozier (25), and LaMelo Ball (21) combining for 72 points on the night.

The big storyline for this game will be Kyrie Irving making his home debut after recent changes to the New York City vaccine mandate. He is now eligible to play at Barclays Center and will be doing so for the first time since Game 2 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals. Having Irving back in the lineup at home will be a great showcase of what the NBA has missed.

“It’s a long time coming,” Durant said of Irving making his home debut on Sunday. “It’s an exciting time for Brooklyn Nets fans and New York fans to see one of our own back on the floor at home. It means a lot to our team, happy to have him back, and look forward to finishing the season strong.”

There are legitimate potential playoff implications with this matchup for the Hornets and Nets. Brooklyn holds a one-game lead over Charlotte in the Eastern Conference standings entering this game.

Here’s when and where you should tune in to see the matchup:

How to watch

Date: Sunday, March 27

Time: 7:30 p.m. EDT

Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY

Channel: YES Network (Nets) and Bally Sports Southeast (Hornets)

Nets vs. Hornets notable injuries

Nets: OUT: Joe Harris (Left Ankle; Surgery), Ben Simmons (Return to Competition Reconditioning/Back Soreness)

QUESTIONABLE: Seth Curry (Left Ankle: Sprain)

PROBABLE: Goran Dragic (Left Knee: Soreness)

Hornets: OUT: Gordon Hayward (Left Ankle; Sprain), James Bouknight (G League – On Assignment), Kai Jones (G League – On Assignment)

Probable starting lineups

Brooklyn Nets

Guard – Kyrie Irving

Guard – Seth Curry (Questionable)

Forward – Bruce Brown

Forward – Kevin Durant

Center – Andre Drummond

Charlotte Hornets

Guard – LaMelo Ball

Guard – Terry Rozier

Forward – Miles Bridges

Forward – P.J. Washington

Center – Mason Plumlee

