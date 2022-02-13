Nets vs. Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (29-26) play against the Miami Heat (20-20) at FTX Arena

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday February 12, 2022

Brooklyn Nets 26, Miami Heat 26 (Q2 12:00)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

The Nets are tied with the Heat, 28-26, entering the second quarter, but two days after trading James Harden to Philly, Kyrie Irving heads to the locker room after an awkward slip on a drive to the rim. – 8:39 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

All tied up after one pic.twitter.com/0OlPqBmp9Y – 8:38 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

End of the first quarter: Nets and Heat tied at 26. James Johnson with seven points. Brooklyn holding its own so far and getting to the basket fairly well. They could use some perimeter scoring, but slow starts for Cam Thomas and Patty Mills. – 8:37 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

That play from Tyler Herro stands out

Pick and roll, empty corner

Defender recovers completely as the big drops, and it looked like he had to retreat

He crosses back, turns the corner, gets an easy lay-in at the rim

Growth, especially at “turning the corner” – 8:37 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

End of first quarter: Heat 26, Nets 26. Duncan Robinson with eight points. Heat shooting 2 of 9 on threes and with four turnovers. – 8:37 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Nets 26, Heat 26 after one. Herro back and looking Boy Wonder-ish for Heat. But James Johnson with seven off Nets bench. – 8:36 PM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

Kyrie Irving walking to the locker room. Doesn’t look serious, but he came up gimpy after a fall. – 8:35 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Kyrie just took a fall and appears to be grabbing his right quad. He pointed to the bench and asked for a sub. He’s headed back to the locker room — likely to get looked at. Still appears to be moving all right — but he’s in some discomfort. – 8:35 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

KAI creates ｓｅｐａｒａｔｉｏｎ pic.twitter.com/ItlnX18KmJ – 8:34 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

First Half 📸

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/XN17DeDdW1 – 8:33 PM

Story continues

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets are getting outrebounded 14-8 and shooting just 2-for-10 from 3. They could use Seth Curry and Andre Drummond tonight. Alas… – 8:33 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

HANDLES 🚲 pic.twitter.com/NjFQMUs0NL – 8:33 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

I’d say Tyler Herro looks pretty fresh tonight – 8:30 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Tyler Herro looks healthy to me. – 8:29 PM

Aamir Simms @EarlShmitty_

Bro they letting this sorry dude kill us 😭 maybe he ain’t sorry I can’t watch this joint no more 😂 I’m getting angry – 8:27 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Philadelphia’s James Harden and Paul Millsap passed physicals and the Sixers-Nets trade is now officially complete, sources tell ESPN. – 8:26 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

A couple of new faces on the bench 👋 pic.twitter.com/HivRevQTCm – 8:24 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

DUNKIN’ ROBINSON pic.twitter.com/VDx06uOJ4V – 8:24 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Kess does it all himself pic.twitter.com/Gh8cPyOqvy – 8:24 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Seth Curry hopes to bring much-missed shooting ability to #Nets nypost.com/2022/02/12/set… via @nypostsports – 8:23 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

KD is hopeful he’ll be back after the All-Star break and he is confident that the Nets can get back on track once he gets back on the floor — and is able to start working with Simmons and co. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:23 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Two threes and a dunk so far for Robinson. He has eight, rest of Heat have eight. – 8:23 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Jimmy Butler gets an ovation for his All Star nomination. Somewhere in Chicago @MBayler yells, too. Hall & Oates’ ‘You Make My Dreams’ is playing. He sang that in his Michelob Ultra commercial, which I found highly entertaining. – 8:22 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Blake Griffin just went into some people sitting courtside. Some drinks were spilled, but everyone appears OK. Griffin stopped to check on everyone before going back to play. Nets trail 13-12. – 8:19 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

A Duncan Robinson dunk! That will make for some good @TheLongShotPod content. – 8:17 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Quick trigger from Patty 👌 pic.twitter.com/wQin2237aJ – 8:17 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler always more willing, and more efficient, in the mid-range as a scorer when being defended by a smaller guy – 8:17 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Knowing the Nets have a small 5, Bam immediately goes at the matchup – 8:14 PM

Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok

We got you for @Brooklyn Nets at @Miami Heat on @YESNetwork !! #NETSonYES pic.twitter.com/Enw7664xIz – 8:13 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Halftime

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/T4JcN2fsyu – 8:13 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Been told that Goran Dragic is coming to tonight’s game vs. Nets. So there’s that. – 8:12 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Bruce Brown wearing green and orange shoes tonight. He is a Hurricane after all. – 8:12 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Bruce Brown rocking some Miami-themed kicks tonight. He, of course, played nearby at The U. – 8:11 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Jimmy Butler introduced pregame as “Eastern Conference All-Star Jimmy Butler!” Spoelstra also was noted as an All-Star coach. – 8:10 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Finally back home. #HEATNation, you ready?!

@Miami Heat // @therabody pic.twitter.com/NYaS3Aye7J – 8:10 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Jimmy Butler introduced as “Eastern Conference All-Star” here at FTX Arena. – 8:09 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Greetings from Miami. Nets-Heat about to get underway. Brooklyn looking to avoid the losing streak reaching 11, with just 10 available players. Writing up Kevin Durant’s pregame comments to us, too. Updates to come. – 8:08 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

sweet fit, bro

#ULTRADrip x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/2bNZOpF7Gn – 8:07 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Steve Nash loves what Ben Simmons brings to the Nets: “I’m not worried about what he’s struggled with in the past. I look at all the things he can help our team with that happen to be things we’re not great at.”

trib.al/pyBRkvZ – 8:06 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Feeling the love in the 305

@socios pic.twitter.com/eUP82b9ZMk – 7:50 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

KD: “I like our group that we’re not sinking deeper and deeper into the hole. We know we’re in some deep sh**, don’t get me wrong, but we do understand that with a win, one win, it could just put us on the right track.” – 7:44 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

We have time to turn things around

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/qDGh48PiEt – 7:40 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Per Heat: Tyler Herro (knee) will be available to play in tonight’s game vs the Nets. – 7:33 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

UPDATE: Tyler Herro (knee) will be available to play in tonight’s game vs the Nets. – 7:32 PM

Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband

Sam Ryder’s hole-in-one, TPC Scottsdale shaking, Sahith hanging in with Brooks and Xander, Scottie, Patty and Hideki making their moves.

This was an absolutely awesome golf day. And it’s set up for non-stop drama tomorrow. ⛳️🏟 @WMPhoenixOpen – 7:31 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

P.J. Tucker available tonight vs. Nets and in the Heat’s starting lineup. Tyler Herro also available off the bench.

Caleb Martin, Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo only Heat players out. – 7:31 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat again opening with Adebayo, Tucker, Butler, Robinson and Lowry. – 7:31 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Sticking to it. pic.twitter.com/2qdX1ZvJ8R – 7:30 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Saturday night starting 5⃣ pic.twitter.com/uXw6M7SGsl – 7:30 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Baby Goat Back pic.twitter.com/tG62uqFiNu – 7:20 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Do you think Kyrie’s decision not to get vax had an impact on Harden wanting to leave?

KD “I can’t speculate on that, I wouldn’t know. There’s obviously going to be rumors about that. Kyrie has always been an easy scapegoat for everybody, especially for the media and the fans.” – 7:15 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

KD also said he didn’t know Harden was unhappy until he started seeing the reports popping up over the last week. He said he thought everything was solid with Harden — but things started to deteriorate when he got injured and wasn’t around the team. – 7:01 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

KD just spoke for the first time in a few weeks — he sounds confident he’ll be back soon after the All-Star break but said he doesn’t want to come back at just “80 percent.” He is improving all the time though. – 6:57 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Durant thinks he’ll start to do more in the next couple of weeks. Isn’t sure on he’ll return, but is trending the right direction. – 6:53 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Kevin Durant: “We know we’re in some deep shit.” – 6:51 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Kevin Durant: “We know we’re in some deep sh1t. We understand that…But with one win, things can change.” #Nets – 6:51 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

KD on what could have been with the big three: “I’m proud of the brand of basketball we played.” Isn’t one to dwell. – 6:51 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Kevin Durant said by the time he found out James Harden was unhappy, it was already late in the process. At that point, it was unlikely to be salvaged. #Nets – 6:49 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Neither Bertans nor Dinwiddie will play tonight. Debuts expected Tuesday in Miami. – 6:48 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Kevin Durant addressing us for the first time since his MCL. Said he’s getting better with each week, but it’s been a slow process. – 6:46 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Steve Nash on Ben Simmons: “Ben does 1,000 things on the basketball court, and shooting is not one that I’m dying to see. He is an amazing basketball player, and that’s without shooting the ball.” – 6:46 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Kevin Durant adds the trade gives the #Nets players more of a sense of certainty. – 6:46 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

KD: “Im feeling better. Much better as each week passes. Its slow but Im looking forward to ramping things up.” #Nets – 6:45 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“Ben does 1,000 things on the basketball court, shooting is not one that I’m dying to see. He is an amazing basketball player.”

-Steve Nash on Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/SkqZspReOB – 6:45 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

New Mavs Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans both had a media availability before tonight’s game. Neither one of them will play tonight vs the Clippers. Debuts are possible on Tuesday at Miami – 6:42 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

Nash basically said that Ben Simmons is so good at so many things that he doesn’t that he isn’t worried that he’s not a great shooter. – 6:40 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Steve Nash on Simmons: “Whether he improves his shot or not, I’m excited about all the things he can do already.” #Nets – 6:39 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Steve Nash recognizes Ben Simmons isn’t a shooter and said he’d rather focus on all the things his new guard does well (one-on-one defense, fast-break dynamism) that happen to be #Nets weaknesses. – 6:38 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash doesn’t rule out Ben Simmons working with Kyle Korver at some point, but isn’t worried about his shooting, or lack thereof. Said Simmons helps the Nets in so many areas they struggle in and has been an All Star despite the shot problems. – 6:37 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Steve Nash says he’s not worried about Ben Simmons shooting, says he’s already an All-Star. “Whether he improves his shot or not I’m excited about all the things he can do already.” – 6:37 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Tyler Herro (knee) and P.J. Tucker (knee) will go through their pregame routines to see if they can play vs the #Nets. Caleb Martin (Achilles) is out. #Heat – 6:36 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Steve Nash said its still unclear if Joe Harris will need a second ankle surgery. #Nets – 6:34 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash has no update on Joe Harris and if he’ll need another procedure on his ankle. – 6:34 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Golden hour ☀️ pic.twitter.com/90Xpd4yh2k – 6:31 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Starting 🖐

#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/jjxN1QkClq – 6:29 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

#BKNvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Coach Spo says Tyler Herro (knee) and P.J. Tucker (knee) are going through their pregame routines to play in tonight’s game vs the Nets.

Caleb Martin (Achilles) has been ruled out. – 6:21 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Spencer Dinwiddie says he won’t play tonight but will on Tuesday in Miami – 6:20 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Erik Spoelstra says:

Tyler Herro and PJ Tucker are going through their routine to play, and “we’ll see where that goes in the next 45 minutes.”

Caleb Martin will be held out

@5ReasonsSports – 6:19 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Erik Spoelstra said Tyler Herro and P.J. Tucker will go through their pregame routine and are game-time decisions. Caleb Martin (Achilles) will not play tonight. – 6:19 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Erik Spoelstra on:

Tyler Herro (knee): Will warm up with intent to play.

P.J. Tucker (knee): Will warm up with intent to play.

Caleb Martin (Achilles): Out – 6:19 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

𝙈𝙧. 𝙏𝙧𝙞𝙥𝙡𝙚 𝘿𝙤𝙪𝙗𝙡𝙚 👌

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/8qL28ilfAu – 6:18 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

We know who @kylejguy is rolling with #SuperBowl Sunday. @bengals #WhoDey!

Reply with your predictions 👀 pic.twitter.com/2gD2pndiQy – 6:13 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Per Nets vs. Heat tonight:

Seth Curry (trade pending) – OUT

Andre Drummond (trade pending) – OUT – 6:11 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Seth Curry (trade pending) and Andre Drummond (trade pending) are both out tonight for the #Nets vs the #Heat. #NBA – 6:10 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Nets ruled out Seth Curry and Andre Drummond for tonight’s game because the trade is still pending. So Nets without Durant, Simmons, Curry and Drummond. – 6:10 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets rule Seth Curry and Andre Drummond out tonight against Miami. Trade still pending apparently. – 6:06 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — Heat’s Jimmy Butler in Super Bowl commercial (Kyle Lowry, too, but just in Canada) | See the spots. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:51 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — Ira Winderman: Trade deadline shows Heat may have found NBA’s latest path to success sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:51 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — ASK IRA: Is there more than one way for Heat to deal with Caleb Martin’s two-way? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:51 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Lowry on playing with Jimmy Butler: “We understand where each other will be on the floor. I understand that he’s our best player and we got to make sure our best player gets touches and gets to his right spots.” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:42 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Thank you for everything @MiamiSup! We’re forever grateful for what you’ve done for our @MDCPS students and community. pic.twitter.com/S8ifmMsmK5 – 5:39 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

Miami wins at Wake. Not sure who the ACC will get in, but I still think the league winds up with at least 4, maybe 5 teams.

Duke, UNC and then likely 2 of Miami, Notre Dame and Wake. This road win for the ‘Canes could be big come Selection Sunday. – 5:35 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs MEM

Gordon Hayward (L Ankle) is out.

Cody Martin (L Ankle/Achilles Soreness) is out.

Jalen McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) is out.

#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/bxNigdmx3a – 5:33 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

First home walkthrough for @Montrezl Harrell 👏👏👏

#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/agC01FD6PU – 5:31 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Volume after volume of 🔥 NFTs! Collect all 8 NFTs by 4/1 to get 2 suite tickets for the regular-season finale!

Get Vol. 6 at tonight’s game vs MEM. You can also purchase Hive 75 NFTs here: https://t.co/qHY5mw62R3 pic.twitter.com/D97BFRUm3Z – 5:25 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Let’s chat, Coach Borrego. 🐝

#AllFly vs. 🐻 #MEMvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:16 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I’ve had a lot of people say on here that even if the Lakers would’ve traded for Lowry, he would’ve left for Miami anyway.

I seriously doubt that. The Lakers would’ve had full Bird Rights. Lowry was trying to get paid. The Lakers wouldn’t have cooperated on a sign-and-trade. – 5:14 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Our 21.5 assist ratio on Thursday against Brooklyn was tied for our fourth-highest of the season.

#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/dmPLjxFdz7 – 4:50 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Mitchell Robinson has grabbed at least 4 offensive rebounds in each of his nine games.

That’s the longest such streak in the NBA in two years (Andre Drummond in January of 2020) – 4:36 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat get dinged a second-round pick for allegedly contacting a free agent early (Kyle Lowy last summer). 76ers seemingly court a player under contract while he was still with the Nets (James Harden, ahead of trade deadline). So what next? (Scroll down.) sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:28 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Don’t stop BEElieving! 🤙

#AllFly | @GEICO pic.twitter.com/QEUWyuHUaP – 4:09 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Details on the picks the Boston Celtics owe the San Antonio Spurs from the Derrick White trade:

2022 1st – Protected 1-4. 5-30 to Spurs.

If not conveyed in 2022, then rolls over to 2023 w/ same protections.

If not conveyed in 2023 San Antonio gets a Dallas or Miami 2023 2nd – 3:53 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Welcome back up top @Andre Drummond – 3:17 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Our traditional starting 5 has been good together… really good.

@CoupNBA‘s Notebook has the numbers to support it and the details on a small but sure to be significant trade we made this week 👀 – 2:56 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

From one elite shooter to another 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cn1c3VvEGR – 2:48 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat’s two-man game with Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry yielding positive results miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Lowry: “It’s pretty easy when you got Jimmy. We got a good thing going.” – 2:35 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Tonight we return to @FTXArena for the 1st time in 14 days! Who wants to be spend their Saturday night with us? 🎟👀 – 2:27 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

#Rockets new jersey numbers: Dennis Schröder will wear no. 17 (most recently worn by PJ Tucker)

Bruno Fernando will wear no. 20 (most recently worn by Khyri Thomas) – 2:07 PM

Udonis Haslem @ThisIsUD

One month until Bounce Back from Cancer™! ⌛ Have you formed your team? There’s still time to get involved! Register at https://t.co/UlNO0nwoit

🏀🔥🔥

@BaptistHealthSF

@miamicancerinst

#HEATHELPCURE

#BaptistHealthFoundation

#og⚓ pic.twitter.com/ig0a3tK9LE – 2:00 PM