Nets vs. Hawks preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time

The Brooklyn Nets (23-36, 11th in the Eastern Conference) welcome the Atlanta Hawks (26-33, 10th) to Barclays Center on Saturday for the fourth and final matchup between the teams this season and if you’re wondering how you can watch all the action live, you’ve come to the right place!

The Nets come into this game following a 124-97 win over the Hawks in which Brooklyn took control of the game from the beginning by making seven three-pointers in the first quarter. Nets forward Cam Johnson had his best scoring game of the season by putting up 29 points in the contest.

Atlanta got a big performance out of Dejounte Murray as he exploded for 28 points, six rebounds, and five assists, but did not get much help from his teammates in the blowout. Heading into Saturday’s matchup, the Hawks are three games ahead of Brooklyn in the Eastern Conference standings so this contest is important for both teams’ playoff aspirations.

Here’s when and where you should tune in:

How to watch

Date : Saturday, Mar. 2

Time : 3:00 PM ET

Location : Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Channel: YES Network

Nets vs. Hawks notable injuries

Nets: OUT: Cam Thomas (ankle) and Dariq Whitehead (shin). QUESTIONABLE: Ben Simmons (leg).

Hawks: OUT: Onyeka Okongwu (toe) and Trae Young (finger).

Probable starting lineups

Brooklyn Nets

Guard : Dennis Schröder

Guard : Mikal Bridges

Forward : Cam Johnson

Forward : Dorian Finney-Smith

Center: Nic Claxton

Atlanta Hawks

Guard : Dejounte Murray

Guard : Bogdan Bogdanovic

Forward : Saddiq Bey

Forward : Jalen Johnson

Center: Clint Capela

