Nets vs. Cavaliers: 3 things we learned from Brooklyn’s second loss to Cleveland
On loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers is rough. Losing to them in consecutive games, though? Despite the fact they’re very much improved from last year, back-to-back losses to the Cavs is inexcusable for a team of the Brooklyn Nets’ caliber.
Not only did the Nets lose 125-113 on Friday after a double-overtime loss on Wednesday, Brooklyn let the game get out of hand in the third, making it nearly impossible to come back in the fourth — where the Nets did play much better.
After earning their first winning streak of the season, the Nets are at risk of experience their first losing streak of 2020-21 as they get set to host the Miami Heat on Saturday. Before moving on to that meeting, here are three things we learned from Friday’s game:
Center position is a problem
Credit: Ken Blaze - USA TODAY Sports
Seventy points in the paint. Jarrett Allen and Andre Drummond almost scored 20 apiece on the night, and Larry Nance Jr. had 15. Everyone knew the loss of Allen would have an impact, but what happened on Friday was ridiculous. Maybe Norvel Pelle will be able to help. Then again, isn't there a greater issue if the Nets are looking for someone like Norvel Pelle to fix things?
The James Harden-Kyrie Irving tandem didn't look great
Credit: Ken Blaze - USA TODAY Sports
The Harden-Kevin Durant tandem defeated the Milwaukee Bucks. Harden and Irving couldn't guide the Nets past the Cavs. Pretty cut and dry: that's inexcusable. Yeah, the Nets will more than likely figure things out. But this shouldn't happen. No intensity. No one to answer to Cleveland's intensity. No way around it: this one was embarrassing.
Steve Nash still has quite ab it to learn
Credit: David Richard - USA TODAY Sports
Nash may be putting all the work in to get the Nets back on track outside of games, but there's a level of game management that comes with the head coach position. Yes, it's still very early for him. But when you mortgage your future to acquire James Harden, you can't keep losing games like this. Righting the ship mid-game falls on the stars first, then the head coach. No one did enough to slow down the Cavs when they found their momentum in the second half.