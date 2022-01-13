Nets vs. Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (25-14) play against the Chicago Bulls (11-11) at United Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 12, 2022

Brooklyn Nets 0, Chicago Bulls 0 (10:00 pm ET )

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets have done a good job defending Nikola Vucevic the first two games. Does the absence of Claxton and Aldridge change that? – 10:08 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

You can sync us up on the TV feed..@670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network – 10:06 PM

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

I am way too washed to stay up and watch all of Bulls Nets.

If you all are looking for the victory video postgame, you can always download it here: dropbox.com/sh/ilezhd9i7cn… – 10:04 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Follow my man @Darnell Mayberry for your Bulls needs tonight. – 10:01 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Bothers me that Reggie Theus is no longer in the #Bulls‘ pregame team history video. – 10:00 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Greetings from Chicago. Nets-Bulls tips shortly. To me, this might be the biggest game of Brooklyn’s season to date. The big three against the Eastern Conference leaders. The Nets have yet to beat a top-four team in either conference. If it doesn’t happen tonight when will it? – 9:54 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

DeMar locking in.

@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/y5N32YIYIP – 9:51 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets starting Harden, Irving, Durant, Edwards and Sharpe against the Bulls. First career start for DayDay. Nets hoping he makes the Bulls go NightNight. – 9:41 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Harden, Irving, Durant, Edwards and Sharpe will start for the #Nets. It’s the first-career start for Day’Ron Sharpe and the second for Kessler Edwards, both rookies. Sharpe is the 16th Net to start this season, three shy of the team record. #NBA #Bulls – 9:40 PM

Story continues

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Brooklyn’s two main big men, LaMarcus Aldridge and Nic Claxton are out tonight. So Nets will start rookies Kessler Edwards and Day-Ron Sharpe with Durant, Harden and Irving vs. #Bulls.

Blake Griffin, James Johnson, Patty Mills among those available off the bench. – 9:39 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Kessler Edwards, and Day’Ron Sharpe will start for the Nets tonight against the Bulls. – 9:30 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

These guys will kick it off tonight pic.twitter.com/5N4bdHkmqu – 9:30 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Joe Harris’ ankle recovery ‘trickier’ than #Nets thought nypost.com/2022/01/12/joe… via @nypostsports – 9:23 PM

Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok

Hang with us on @YESNetwork tonight

@Brooklyn Nets at @Chicago Bulls

Tip at 10p ET #NetsAfterDark pic.twitter.com/DhHAjJ4eeo – 9:09 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Bulls guards Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu have built a strong friendship and a strong presence off the bench, but will it matter come the Feb. 10 trade deadline?

Read it:

chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/1/1… – 8:58 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Chi-town drip pic.twitter.com/xdOWNLrc6V – 8:42 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Nets coach Steve Nash said there won’t be any minutes restrictions on Kyrie Irving or James Harden against Bulls – 8:38 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash said it’s possible Nic Claxton plays tomorrow, but it’s still to be determined. – 8:37 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Billy Donovan remembers watching Dr. J out on Long Island with the Nets as a kid. Lived 10 minutes from the Nassau Coliseum. – 8:29 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Donovan said stamina is the key because of all three Nets stars ability to pass. Adds just because the Bulls might be able to stop them off once, doesn’t mean it will work twice. – 8:27 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Billy Donovan said the Bulls are going to need team defense and know where the help is at all times when guarding the big three. – 8:27 PM

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

Alex Caruso is still in health and safety protocols and Bulls coach Billy Donovan anticipates he’ll miss Fridays game against the Warriors too – 8:25 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Nothing much new on Alex Caruso’s status — Bulls are still waiting on his cycling numbers to rise to point of him being cleared from protocols — but Billy Donovan did say at this point he doesn’t expect Caruso to be back for Friday’s game vs. Warriors – 8:25 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Donovan says he doesn’t think Caruso will be available Friday vs GSW, still in protocols. #Bulls – 8:24 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Billy Donovan said he doesn’t expect Alex Caruso to play Friday vs. Warriors. – 8:24 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

The #Nets are 12-3 in games with the Big Three together. They had a 119.6 Offensive Rating in 202 regular-season minutes last season, saw that jump to 135.4 in their 130 playoff minutes and were a solid plus-14 in their only 17 minutes together in last week’s win over the #Pacers – 7:52 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

So…. Harden, Durant, Irving are good to go tonight. Remember the Bulls have won the season series 2-0. This is the final meeting. The @UnitedCenter will be rockin. @Chicago Bulls @Audacy @670TheScore Fired up. – 7:29 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Nets say Kyrie and Harden both available to play tonight vs. Bulls. Nic Claxton is out. Should be a loud atmosphere at the UC tonight like the good old days. – 7:24 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Blake Griffin, rookie Day’Ron Sharpe and James Johnson are the #Nets bigs against the #Bulls. – 7:13 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Anyone know why Nets-Bulls doesn’t tip until 10? – 7:12 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Kyrie Irving and James Harden, (both were listed as questionable) are a go for showdown with the Bulls. – 7:11 PM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

The Nets are 11-3 when Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving play. They’re 1-0 this season.

Big test against the Bulls tonight. – 7:11 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Kyrie Irving and James Harden are available to play tonight, per Nets. Nic Claxton is out. – 7:10 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

James Harden (left knee hyperextension) and Kyrie Irving (left ankle sprain) are available for the #Nets, but Nic Claxton (left hamstring tightness) is out vs the #Bulls. – 7:09 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Nets say James Harden and Kyrie Irving are playing against the Bulls. – 7:08 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Nets say both James Harden (knee) and Kyrie Irving (ankle) are available vs CHI tonight. – 7:08 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Nets’ Kyrie Irving and James Harden are both listed available to play vs. Bulls tonight. – 7:08 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Three hours before tipoff, Kyrie Irving is the first Net on the court getting his pregame work in. The zip up is his new look it seems. pic.twitter.com/iLobJXvYw5 – 7:01 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

What’s Ayo’s favorite hobby outside of basketball? 🧐

