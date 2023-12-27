Nets vs. Bucks preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time

The Brooklyn Nets (15-15, ninth in the Eastern Conference) welcome the Milwaukee Bucks (22-8, second in the Eastern Conference) to Barclays Center on Wednesday for the second leg of a back-to-back and if you’re wondering how you can watch all the action live, you’ve come to the right place!

The Nets enter this game following a 118-112 win over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, a game in which Brooklyn had to fight hard to prevent themselves from being the team that allowed the Pistons to get their first win in almost two months. The Nets’ bench was incredible and played a pivotal role in Brooklyn holding off Detroit’s comeback bid in the end.

The Bucks come into this matchup after a 129-122 loss to the New York Knicks on Monday in which Milwaukee had five players score at least 12 points in the contest while also having nine other players score three points or less. The Bucks come into this contest as the better team and the more rested team as well.

Here’s when and where you should tune in:

How to watch

Date : Wednesday, Dec. 27

Time : 7:30 PM ET

Location : Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Channel: YES Network

Nets vs. Bucks notable injuries

Nets: NOT YET SUBMITTED.

Bucks: OUT: Jae Crowder (adductor). QUESTIONABLE: Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf).

Probable starting lineups

Brooklyn Nets

Milwaukee Bucks

