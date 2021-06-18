Nets vs Bucks: Nash, Durant, Harden on what went wrong in Game 6 loss | Nets Post Game

In these Nets vs Bucks post-game interviews, Steve Nash, Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, and James Harden answer questions about Brooklyn's Game 6 loss to Milwaukee. The Nets were no match for a desperate Milwaukee team that got a combined 68 points from Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo in a 104-89 Bucks win. Head Coach Steve Nash, Kevin Durant, Joe Harris and James Harden talk about what went wrong for the Nets, Nash: ' We didn't have our best stuff tonight and now we have a Game 7 on our home floor'.