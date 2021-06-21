Nets vs Bucks: Nash, Durant, Harden react to Game 7 loss in OT | Nets Post Game
In these Nets vs Bucks post-game interviews, Steve Nash, Kevin Durant, and James Harden react to Brooklyn's Game 7 loss in overtime. The Nets Kevin Durant's NBA-record 48 points in a Game 7 is not enough as the Milwaukee Bucks advance to the Eastern Conference finals by beating the Brooklyn Nets 115-111 in overtime.