Nets vs Bucks: Nash, Durant, Harden react to Game 7 loss in OT | Nets Post Game

HuffPost

The dulcet tones of Chris Martin singing “Fix You” can only do so much healing, as Alex Rodriguez has apparently advanced to the petty phase of his breakup with Jennifer Lopez. In moves that are bound to land the former MLB star on his ex-fiancée’s radar, Rodriguez has rented a mansion in Bridgehampton, New York, for the summer, a stone’s throw from Lopez’s own residence in Water Mill, according to Page Six. Over the weekend, Rodriguez shared a video of himself on Instagram shooting hoops outside his new Hamptons abode, which, as Page Six notes, is only a three-minute drive from Lopez’s home.