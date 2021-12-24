Nets vs. Blazers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (21-9) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (19-19) at Moda Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Thursday December 23, 2021

Brooklyn Nets 0, Portland Trail Blazers 0 (PPD)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Commercial break.

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/fxqIvY4Nhf – 10:08 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Rozier ➡️ J-Mac 💥

@Jalen McDaniels x @Terry Rozier

#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/rNHgowlul6 – 9:57 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Welcome to your Kodak Moment with J-Mac! 🎥💥

@Jalen McDaniels | @Drpepper pic.twitter.com/3ZesBIf95b – 9:55 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

On the edge of our seats already 👀

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/5RixHkiCHG – 9:40 PM

CJ McCollum @CJMcCollum

They was really giving KembaDNPs. Sick sick world. Keep serving brotha 🤝 get 50 @Kemba Walker – 9:36 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Sky Miles takin’ off in the Mile High City‼️ ✈️

@Miles Bridges | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/DHhcd63e3l – 9:25 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Kyrie Irving will need ‘ramp-up’ before entering #Nets‘ lineup nypost.com/2021/12/23/net… via @nypostsports – 9:25 PM

Anfernee Simons @AnferneeSimons

My First NFT is🔥🔥🔥 S/O to @MDooodles and @hlgummybears

Thank you to my @WME_Sports and @BDA Sports family✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/o4UQuyt9Cn – 9:24 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Let’s end this road trip with a W! 😈

📍 – Denver, CO

🆚 – @Denver Nuggets

📺 – @HornetsOnBally

📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/wONZ5qu9zc – 9:02 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Starting in the 🏔

@CrumblCookies | https://t.co/ogyvkEMqyP pic.twitter.com/JAWXjZEKgl – 8:47 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

COVID protocols update: Harden, LaVine cleared and can play; Beal, KAT enter nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/23/cov… – 8:27 PM

Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi

The t-shirt all fans will be getting at tonight’s Lakers game. It’s a replica of the first t-shirt giveaway at Staples Center before Game 7 of the 2000 Western Conference Finals against the Portland Trail Blazers. pic.twitter.com/udrSLoJhaW – 8:20 PM

Story continues

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

I do not see the Kevin Durant comparisons with Brandon Ingram. I DO see the Tracy McGrady comparisons. – 8:04 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

this disjointed, sluggish Magic team is what I expected in Brooklyn and Atlanta. – 7:56 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs DEN

Cody Martin (Health & Safety Protocols) is out.

#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/UN7FxM6ros – 7:21 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

CJ McCollum’s right lung is fully healed after suffering a pneumothorax earlier this month, Trail Blazers say. McCollum has been cleared for non-contact drills, increased conditioning, and shooting. He will be re-evaluated next week. – 7:09 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Blazers guard CJ McCollum’s right lung is fully healed after suffering a pneumothorax earlier this month, the team says. He’ll be re-evaluated next week. – 7:05 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Great news: Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum’s collapsed right lung has fully recovered and he will be re-evaluated in one week, team says. – 7:05 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Team announces that @CJ McCollum‘s right lung is “fully healed” and that he’s been cleared for non-contact activities. Doesn’t sound like his return is imminent but it’s progress. – 7:04 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum’s right lung is fully healed after suffering a pneumothorax and he will be re-evaluated next week, team says. – 7:04 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Portland Trail Blazers say they determined that C.J. McCollum has had his right lung fully healed after taking a CT scan on Wednesday. – 7:03 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Following further evaluation, including a CT scan on Wednesday, @CJ McCollum‘s right lung is fully healed after suffering a pneumothorax earlier this month. 🙏

🔗: rip.city/3JhgGxW – 7:02 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

KD record vs. LeBron

OKC/CLE: 0-5

OKC/MIA: 4-9

OKC/CLE: 0-3

GSW/CLE: 11-3

BRK/LAL 0-0***

***Entering Christmas 🤞 – 5:33 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

OFFICIAL: Following the NBA G League Showcase in Las Vegas, we have recalled Vernon Carey Jr., Kai Jones and JT Thor from the @greensboroswarm. They will rejoin the team in Charlotte following the conclusion of the team’s current six-game west coast trip.

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/Md49m7blrw – 5:30 PM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

Top 12 High School Players I’ve Ever Seen:

1. Lonzo Ball

2. Kobe Bryant

3. Grant Hill

4. LeBron James

5. Kenny Anderson

6. Damon Bailey

7. Alonzo Mourning

8. Chris Jackson

9. Shaquille O’Neal

10. Litterial Green

11. Chris Webber

12. Kevin Durant – 5:08 PM