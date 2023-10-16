Nets vs. 76ers preseason: How to watch, TV channel, start time

The Brooklyn Nets play their third of four preseason games on Monday at Barclays Center against the Philadelphia 76ers and if you’re wondering how you can watch all the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Nets have seen a lot through their first two preseason games, including seeing that Ben Simmons is physically healthy and ready to be productive on the court. Coming into this season, Simmons has been considered the variable that could determine how far Brooklyn goes this season.

So far, so good. Other than Simmons, the Nets have seen great performances from players like Cam Thomas, Harry Giles III, and Lonnie Walker IV. Brooklyn has had some unfortunate injuries happen to Cam Johnson, Day’Ron Sharpe, Dennis Smith Jr., and Nic Claxton. Brooklyn is hoping to see all of its main players play together this preseason if possible.

Here’s when and where you should tune in:

How to watch

Date : Monday, Oct. 16

Time : 7:30 PM EDT

Location : Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Channel: YES Network

Nets vs. 76ers notable injuries

Nets: OUT: Dariq Whitehead (foot), Cam Johnson (hamstring), Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) and Day’Ron Sharpe (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: Nic Claxton (glute).

76ers: DOUBTFUL: Furkan Korkmaz (leg)

Probable starting lineups

Brooklyn Nets

Guard : Ben Simmons

Guard : Spencer Dinwiddie

Forward : Cam Thomas

Forward : Mikal Bridges

Center: Harry Giles III

Philadelphia 76ers

