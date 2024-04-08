Nets’ Trendon Watford discusses getting better with more minutes

NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets are nearing the end of the 2023-24 season and along the way, some players are getting more time to play and grow on the floor. One of the players that have benefitted from the extra playing time is forward Trendon Watford and he is learning by the game.

“I think we can get better every game,” Watford said after Sunday’s 107-77 loss to the Sacramento Kings. He was the second-leading scorer for Brooklyn with 16 points off the bench and he added seven rebounds and two assists. Watford is also learning as the season nears its end as he also racked up four turnovers and four fouls.

“We got three games left so it’s just about getting better every game individually and as a team,” Watford said. “So, I think we’re just trying to get as many wins as we can and try to get better collectively and individually. So, I think that’s one of the biggest things we need to take away from these next three games.”

Watford referenced how Wednesday’s 115-111 win over the Indiana Pacers was a “big” win for the team given how well they played to get that win against a Pacers team that they had struggled against prior to their last meeting. With Brooklyn out of contention for the Eastern Conference play-in tournament, players like Watford will get some extended minutes to see how much they can improve heading into the offseason.

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire