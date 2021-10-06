Nets trade Sekou Doumbouya, 2024 second-round draft pick to Rockets

In an apparent bid to lower team payroll, the Brooklyn Nets are trading third-year forward Sekou Doumbouya to the Houston Rockets, along with an unprotected second-round draft pick in 2024. The development was first reported Tuesday by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

However, the Rockets — who do not currently have an open roster spot — do not have any plans for Doumbouya, themselves. Per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, the Rockets will waive the 20-year-old before he plays a single game for them. Houston is using a trade exception to absorb Doumbouya’s contract, allowing owner Tilman Fertitta and general manager Rafael Stone to effectively buy a future draft asset.

A 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward, Doumbouya was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft. In two professional seasons, he has averaged 5.6 points (38.4% FG) and 2.8 rebounds in 15.5 minutes per game.

Now 20 years old, Doumbouya will earn $3.6 million for the 2021-22 season. His contract does not have a further financial commitment.

