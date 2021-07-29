Nets trade G Landry Shamet to Suns

Nets guard Landry Shamet reacts after hitting a three point basket against the Chicago Bulls in 2021

The Nets have made a deal with the Phoenix Suns before the start of the 2021 NBA Draft, dealing G Landry Shamet in exchange for PG Jevon Carter and the No. 29 pick in the draft, SNY's Ian Begley confirmed.

Shamet was rumored to be discussed in potential trades with the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers, Begley reported earlier.

But Suns head coach Monty Williams worked with Shamet during their time with the Philadelphia 76ers, and now they're reunited.

...more to come...