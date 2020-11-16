Nets trade Dzanan Musa and more to Pistons for Bruce Brown

Bruce Brown on the Pistons

The Nets wasted no time as the NBA trade moratorium was lifted on Monday, swinging a deal with the Detroit Pistons for G Bruce Brown, SNY's Ian Begley confirmed.

In exchange, the Nets are sending F Dzanan Musa and a 2021 second-round draft pick (via the Toronto Raptors) to Detroit.

Musa, 21, averaged 4.8 points and 2.2 rebounds while playing 12.2 minutes per game for the Nets during the 2019-20 season.

The 24-year-old Brown -- known as a strong defender -- averaged 8.9 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.7 rebounds while playing 28.2 minutes per game last season for the Pistons.



While the first trade the Nets struck this offseason was a relatively minor one, there is the potential for real fireworks in the coming days.

Houston Rockets star James Harden has the Nets high on his wish list, though SNY's Ian Begley reports that support within Brooklyn's locker room for that potential trade is not universal.



News of the Musa/Brown trade was first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.