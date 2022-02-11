Nets trade deadline notes, including integrating Ben Simmons and why James Harden wanted out

Ben Simmons Nets jersey swap no number, black and white stylized background

A few post trade-deadline Nets notes:

At the start of the day on Thursday, the Nets were comfortable with keeping James Harden on the roster past the 3:00 p.m. trade deadline, per people in touch with the team.

The club was prepared to act if Philadelphia made a significant offer. But the Nets were also ready to move forward with the disgruntled Harden and hope for the best once he, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant were healthy.



The Sixers, though, met Brooklyn’s price early Thursday afternoon. The Nets and Sixers went back and forth in negotiations, with Brooklyn holding out late in talks with the hope of landing Philadelphia wing Matisse Thybulle.

On the other side, the Sixers had offered a first and second-round pick along with Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond.

The sides met in the middle when Philadelphia agreed to send two first-round picks and Brooklyn backed off of its request for Thybulle.

And one of the most significant mid-season standoffs in recent NBA history was over.

Now, the Nets have to integrate Simmons into their locker room and on the court after his long layoff (Simmons had requested a trade from the Sixers and then sat out for the season, citing mental health issues).

They get a shooter in Curry who should help them space the floor, a dominant rebounder in Drummond and two first-round picks that they can use to improve their roster in the offseason.

They paid a significant price for Harden; did they get enough back on Thursday to justify it?

We won’t know the answer to that until we know if the Nets win a title(s) with Durant, Simmons and Irving and if the Sixers win titles with Harden and Joel Embiid.

WHY DID HARDEN WANT OUT?

One factor behind Harden’s displeasure? He was a solo act again this season. Harden, per people familiar with the matter, forced a trade from the Rockets, in part, because he grew tired of the burden of having to do everything in Houston. He also bristled at the criticism that came with the Rockets falling short of title expectations.

So he wanted to find a situation where he could share the burden with other stars. He found it in Brooklyn, where he was next to Durant and Irving. But he soured on the Nets this season, in part, because of Irving’s part-time status with the team. He was a solo star again for the Nets on nights when Irving and Durant (MCL) weren’t available. That was one of the factors that frustrated Harden in Brooklyn.

OTHER MOVES?

In the days leading up to the deadline, the Nets considered several other trades outside of the Harden blockbuster. They had conversations about trades involving Joe Harris. But, as SNY reported, the chance of Harris being traded diminished due to the uncertainty around his ankle injury. The Nets also touched base with the Mavs about a potential trade for Dorian Finney-Smith and had contact with Indiana about multiple players on the roster.

It’s fair to assume Brooklyn will be active on the buyout market. They’d have to waive a player to create a roster spot for a buyout candidate. But the Nets have championship aspirations, so it would be surprising if they weren’t willing to waive a player to create a roster spot.