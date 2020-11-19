Nets trade 2020 NBA Draft's No. 19 overall pick for Clippers' Landry Shamet in three-team deal

Landry Shamet in Clippers jersey

The Nets traded their first-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft at No. 19 overall Wednesday. In return, they received Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Landry Shamet, SNY's Ian Begley confirmed.

The trade was a three-way deal, including a piece from the Detroit Pistons, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Pistons traded shooting guard Luke Kennard to the Clippers.

The Nets selected forward Saddiq Bey, who instead heads to Detroit after a sophomore season at Villanova in 2019-20, averaging 16.1 points and 4.7 rebounds over 33.9 minutes and 31 games.

Shamet averaged 9.3 points and shot 37.5% from three-point range in 27.4 minutes over 53 games (30 starts) with the Clippers in 2019-20.

Brooklyn is in the fourth year under the direction of general manager Sean Marks.

From the 2019 NBA Draft, the Nets selected former Georgia power forward Nicolas Claxton at No. 31 overall in the second round.

In the 2018 NBA Draft, the Nets emerged with a pair of small forwards from overseas -- Dzanan Musa (first round, No. 29 overall) and Rodions Kurucs (second round, No. 40 overall).

Marks' first draft, the 2017 haul, landed a rising star in former Texas center Jarrett Allen -- a first-round pick at No. 22 overall.

First-year head coach Steve Nash was hired Sept. 3, leading a team with heightened expectations led by superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.