The nets at Topgolf in West Des Moines are up. When's opening day?

The netting surrounding the driving range at the new Topgolf in West Des Moines is installed on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

Topgolf's nets are up at the new West Des Moines location as the company targets late summer to open the interactive driving range.

The driving range's nets typically are about 150 feet tall, though details on West Des Moines' were not immediately available. The company could open in West Des Moines in late summer, Topgolf spokesperson Amanda Gleason said in an email. No other construction updates were available, Gleason said.

Topgolf in June 2022 announced plans to build a 72-hitting bay facility at the northwest corner of Mills Civic and Jordan Creek parkways in West Des Moines. The city issued a building permit for the project in November, with a valuation of $13 million.

The new Topgolf location in West Des Moines, Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

A mild winter has meant construction was ahead of schedule.

The area off of Jordan Creek and Mills Civic parkways was full of farm fields and farm houses as recently as the early 2000s before the construction of Jordan Creek Town Center. The mall, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, changed the landscape of West Des Moines.

Plans approved by West Des Moines officials in October show about 35,500 square feet of usable floor space between two levels at Topgolf. That will include a total of eight hitting bays in luxury suites, with four on each floor.

Plans also show a covered patio and outdoor patio attached to a restaurant and bar area on the ground floor.

The new Topgolf location in West Des Moines, Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

West Des Moines' Topgolf will be much smaller than the typical 105,000-square-foot facilities found in larger markets like Kansas City, Missouri; Omaha, Nebraska; and Denver, Colorado.

