Nets takeaways from Wednesday's 106-93 loss against Heat, including second-half meltdown

Bam Adebayo backs down Joe Harris

- After taking it to the Washington Wizards on Monday, the Nets got worked by the Miami Heat, 106-93, on Wednesday.

Here are the takeaways....

- Joe Harris started the Nets off hot by drilling his first three-point shot attempt to get him one make closer to tying the record for most three's in Nets history. With just under five minutes remaining in the first quarter, he made his second to tie Jason Kidd with 813 made threes. Unfortunately, Harris didn't get much help from his teammates as the Heat ended the quarter on a 14-4 run to take a seven-point lead into the second.

- After shooting a combined 2-10 from the field in the first, Kevin Durant and James Harden found their groove in the second quarter. Harden scored his first points of the game halfway through the second quarter and got the Nets to within five after completing a four-point play.

- A 22-8 run by Brooklyn to end the half had the Nets up 51-49, despite shooting under 40 percent (highlighted by an 0-5 performance from deep by Patty Mills), taking 12 fewer shots and losing the offensive rebounding battle 11-1.

- Looking poised for a victory after Durant and Harris sunk back-to-back three-pointers to start the third quarter, one that gave Harris the franchise record in made threes, the Nets let up a 14-0 run by the Heat that turned into a 32-23 third quarter that they could never recover from.



- Durant tried his best to pull his team out of the hole in the fourth quarter by sinking a triple that brought Brooklyn to within three, but his game-high 25 points weren't enough as Bam Adebayo and the Heat were just too much down low and finished the game on a 16-6 run.

The Nets will welcome the Pacers for a Friday night matchup at 7:30 p.m.