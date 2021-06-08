Nets takeaways in Game 2 125-86 win over Bucks, including a stellar performance from three

Kyrie three black city uniforms

The Nets took a 2-0 series lead over the Bucks on Monday, winning Game 2, 125-86.

Here are the takeaways

1. The Nets finished the first quarter on a 19-6 run in the final 4:30 of the quarter, with Kevin Durant going off for 13 points in the first. Durant was 4-for-6 from the field, while Kyrie Irving added nine points on 4-of-8 shooting. The Nets also went to the line five times and made four of them, while the Bucks did not shoot a free throw in the first 12 minutes. Both teams took 23 shots – Brooklyn made 14, while Milwaukee made just eight.

2. The Nets’ lead got up to 27 points in the first half, and Blake Griffin put Barclays Center on their feet with a poster dunk on Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Nets knocked down nine of their 17 three-pointers (52.9 percent), while the Bucks hit five of 14 (35.7 percent).

3. Brooklyn didn’t slow down, leading by 30 through three, and getting their lead way up to 49 at one point. They opened up the fourth quarter on a 23-9 run, and finished with a 39-point victory.

4. Durant led the way with 32 points, while Irving finished with 22. Joe Harris and Bruce Brown added 13 points, while Mike James added 10.

5. The Nets hit 21 of 42 (50 percent) of their three-pointers, while the Bucks shot just 29.6 percent from behind the arc (8-for-27).

Highlights

What's next

Game 3 will be in Milwaukee on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.