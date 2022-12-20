Steelers to wear throwback uniforms vs Raiders

Associated Press

Russia's space corporation Roscosmos said Monday that a coolant leak from a Russian space capsule attached to the International Space Station doesn't require evacuation of its crew, but the agency kept open the possibility of launching a replacement capsule, if needed. Roscosmos said a panel of experts would determine later this month whether the Soyuz MS-22 capsule could be safely used by the crew for its planned return to Earth or if it should be discarded and replaced. Roscosmos and NASA both have said the incident hasn’t posed any danger to the station’s crew.