Nets Summer League: Cameron Thomas hits game-winner vs. Wizards

Brooklyn was aiming to win their second game in a row following their thumping of the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. This time out, they were up against a desperate Wizards team who were still looking for their first win in the Summer League. Certainly, they didn’t start the game off like it though.

The Nets jumped out to an early nine-point lead although both teams were struggling from behind the arc. Brooklyn was also outrebounding Washington thanks to a collective effort by David Duke Jr., Kessler Edwards and Kaiser Gates. Offensively, Cameron Thomas (7 PTS) was leading the way for them going into the half with a two-point lead.

In the third quarter, it was only the beginning of a high octane affair. These two teams went back and forth, similar to the Nets’ game against the Bucks. Washington big man, Jaime Echenrique, couldn’t do any wrong. He was causing havoc for Brooklyn and it seemed like there was no stopping him.

An inspiring 11-2 run sparked mid-way through the last period for the Nets, which was enough for a 7-point lead. It was short lived though because a 6-0 run by the Wizards followed right after. Washington now only trailed by just one with 1:50 left in the game. In the final minutes of regulation, no winner was decided, so overtime was needed.

With Brooklyn down three with less than 18 seconds in the game, Nets head coach Jordan Ott was drew up a play for Thomas. The former LSU guard went to work on the dribble before stepping back on the perimeter and fading to the left for a three. It was nothing but net and it sent the game into sudden death. After Brooklyn secured a clutch stop on defense, Thomas was the go to man again on offense, but this time it was for the win. The 19-year-old nearly lost the ball at the top of the key, but he regathered and drained a one-legged fadeaway jumper from the spot that gave the Nets a 84-81 victory.

Thomas (31 PTS, 10-23 FG) had this to say to the media after the game, “That’s what big time players do.”