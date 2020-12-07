Nets' Steve Nash says he was impressed with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving after team's first practice

Steve Nash during Nets intro presser

The Nets held their first practice of the new season on Sunday, meaning the new championship contender was finally on the court together.

Lead by new head coach Steve Nash, the Nets look to become the top dogs of the East now that a healthy Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are ready to take the floor together.

"I’m feel very excited and happy for Kevin, who’s had the longest layoff and the biggest challenge to overcome a career-threatening injury,” Nash said Sunday over Zoom. “He’s done everything that could’ve been asked and he shows a hunger and a desire of how much he loves the sport and wants to compete, so that’s been fantastic.

"Kyrie has just been unbelievable with his ability. I mean, his ability is off the charts and to see him sharp and executing today the way we all know he’s capable of, but it’s still sometimes is a shock to see how beautiful the game is when it’s in his hands. But all the guys have worked hard. The vets are leading the way, showing what it takes to be a pro in this league and to come in prepared.”

If Durant is able to return to his former-MVP form and Irving can stay healthy this season, the Nets have a legitimate shot of making a deep playoff run and contend for an NBA title.