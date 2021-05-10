Nets' Steve Nash gives positive injury update on James Harden

James Harden pulls up for jumper no opponent white jersey

James Harden has not played since April 5, and even then, he only played four minutes.

His last legitimate output on the court came on March 31 before he suffered a hamstring injury, and then a setback in his rehab.

But with the playoffs approaching, head coach Steve Nash gave a positive update on the Nets' guard.



"Definitely possible that he plays one or more of the last four games," Nash told reporters on Monday.

Nash said Harden has been "putting in consecutive high-intensity workloads" in rehab, and has been responding well.

But they still don't have a set plan for his return just yet.

"It's just a matter of monitoring it from today to tomorrow to Wednesday and figuring out what's the best plan of attack," Nash said. "We can't commit to anything right now because we're not committed to anything. We are just trying to get a good picture from one day to the next where we're trending, where we're heading and then make a sound decision based off that."

The Nets are currently 3.0 games back of the Philadelphia 76ers for the No. 1 seed in the East, while the trio of Harden, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving have only played seven games together, totaling 186 minutes, despite Harden being traded to Brooklyn in January.

Brooklyn's regular season ends on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.