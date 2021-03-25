Nets' Steve Nash discusses 'big challenge' of facing Jazz without James Harden, Kevin Durant, or Kyrie Irving

James Harden pulls up for jumper no opponent white jersey

The Nets' roster is build around the superstar trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden, but when Brooklyn takes on the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, none of those three will be on the court.

The Nets announced that Harden will not play due to neck soreness, an issue he played through in Tuesday’s win over the Trail Blazers.

With Durant still out with a hamstring injury and Irving not with the team on this road trip due to a personal matter, the Nets will take on the NBA’s best team down their three superstars.



"[It’s] a big challenge,” head coach Steve Nash said. “You lose that super talent out there that makes the game easier and puts pressure on the defense just by their presence. There’s two things happening here. We’re going to have to play a slightly different way, move the ball, make quick decisions, try to push the pace a little bit, make some threes, unsettle them with our energy and enthusiasm.

“The other part is these guys haven’t had a lot of time just playing together. There’s always been someone out there with them that’s kind of leading the pack. It’s a challenge for our guys, but an exciting one. We have a chance to go and see guys play extended minutes and have a little more responsibility, and I think that’s good for their development and experience as well.

Harden played 40 minutes against the Blazers on Tuesday, scoring 25 points and leading the way with 17 assists. But he shot just 7-of-24 from the floor and missed all seven of his three-point attempts.

Nash said he’s hoping Harden’s injury won’t keep him sidelined for very long, and that the team had to convince him not to suit up for Wednesday’s game.

“I’m hoping it’s short term. To be honest, I’m sure James would have wanted to play tonight, but I don’t think it’s safe for him to play tonight, and I think sometimes you have to protect him from himself,” Nash said.

“He’s such a warrior and competitor and loves to play, but he was questionable for last night, played a ton of minutes. You could see it was tough for him shooting the ball, but he still dominated in other ways. I think tonight it was the smartest and safest decision to protect him from himself and take him out of the lineup, because he’s struggling. It’s pretty sore. I hope he’ll be back next game, but we’ll take it day by day here.”

But the Nets don’t have time to feel sorry for themselves as they take on the 31-11 Jazz, who hold the first seed in the West and the NBA’s best record.

“They just have such a strong identity,” Nash said. “They know who they are, they know how they play. Quinn [Snyder]’s a great coach and he’s really drilled them into this identity and way of playing, where they really space the floor and make a lot of threes and make you make tough decisions. They’re an excellent team on both ends of the floor, and I think that continuity that they’ve had for two-to-four years for most of these guys is really valuable as well.”