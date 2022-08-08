Nets star Kevin Durant ranked as the 2nd best small forward in the NBA

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant is one of the best players this game has ever seen. He is able to just glide all over the floor and knock down jumpers as if they are layups over any type of defense. The lanky forward just scores in his sleep and makes it look easy.

Even with everything surrounding the Nets in the 2021-22 season, Durant still averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists as he threw the Nets on his back when it was needed.

With that being said, Durant has been knocked down a bit in the top 25 small forward rankings by HoopsHype. He ranks as the second-best small forward behind Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum:

On top of that, Durant made the Brooklyn Nets a huge 11.9 points per 100 possessions better with his presence. Uncertainty about where he’ll play does cast a cloud over his head, as does his brutal showing against the Celtics in the playoffs, but the latter shouldn’t be used as a referendum to indicate Durant’s play is about to taper off. After all, remember the 2021 playoffs when (Jimmy) Butler averaged 14 points while getting swept by the Bucks? How’d he bounce back after that?

The trade request Durant made to get out of Brooklyn does cast a lot of doubt on his current situation, but it doesn’t change the fact that he is still one of the top players in the game. The things he does out on the basketball court make him an all-time great and if he does return to the Nets in the 2022-23 season, the expectation is that he and Kyrie Irving will continue to try and guide Brooklyn to the franchise’s first-ever title.

