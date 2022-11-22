Giants vs. Cowboys in Week 12: What’s at stake
The New York Giants find themselves in a precarious position as they enter a Week 12 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.
The New York Giants find themselves in a precarious position as they enter a Week 12 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.
ESPN's Dan Graziano pitched an idea for Giants RB Saquon Barkley to join Justin Fields and the Bears' top rushing attack in 2023.
Dan Graziano figures the Bears could make a competitive offer for Giants running back Saquon Barkley this offseason.
Western New York is feeling relief after three days of snowfall finally ceased. Orchard Par saw 77 inches of snow, forcing the Buffalo Bills’ scheduled home game against the Browns to be moved to Detroit.
Detectives say a man and two women demanded a 42-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman gave up their seats.
Here's where the San Francisco 49ers sit in the NFL Power Rankings after beating the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.
Brandon Aiyuk had a night to remember against the Arizona Cardinals, in more ways than one.
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson reportedly rubbed some of his teammates the wrong way with how he handled himself after a brutal showing in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
For most of this offseason, it was assumed that Jimmy Garoppolo‘s time in San Francisco was done. But Garoppolo eventually agreed to return for another year, Trey Lance was lost for the season in Week Two, and now it’s Garoppolo who has the 49ers making another playoff run. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is grateful. [more]
The Raiders defeated Broncos 22-16 in overtime.
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky blasted Jets quarterback Zach Wilson for his awful performance against the Patriots on Sunday and his lack of accountability after the loss.
Zach Wilson was bad on Sunday, and hasn't been great most of this season.
This mock trade would be the grand slam that would make the Lakers an elite team and give LeBron James a shot at his fifth NBA championship.
From Jimmy Garoppolo winning in Mexico City to Zach Wilson finding trouble in New York, NBC Sports Bay Area lists the good, bad and the ugly from Week 11.
After starting 1-6, the Detroit Lions have climbed 14 spots in the power rankings during their three-game winning streak
The Chiefs’ left tackle caught the attention of fans with his introduction.
As OSU looks to return to its winning ways against the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, what will the weather be like?
Quarterback Mac Jones pointed out one way in which the Patriots' offense has struggled in recent weeks, and there's plenty of evidence to prove his point.
This camera angle of Patriots rookie Marcus Jones' thrilling punt return touchdown Sunday against the Jets might be the best one yet.
Separate ESPN analysts called the throw “unreal” and “bonkers.”
Check out how we rank all 32 NFL teams heading into Week 12 of the 2022-23 season, from lowest to highest. Previous ranking in parenthesis.