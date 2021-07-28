Nets have spoken with teams about trading DeAndre Jordan

DeAndre Jordan blocks Paul George's shot

The Nets have had conversations with teams involving veteran DeAndre Jordan ahead of Thursday's NBA Draft, sources confirmed to SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley.

One of those discussions was around a three-team trade, sources said, but it’s unclear if there had been any traction in those talks.

Jordan, who recently turned 33, still has two years remaining on his four-year, $40 million deal that he signed in the summer of 2019. The Nets two superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving both took less money on their free agent deals to allow the team to offer Jordan that size of a contract.



He averaged just 7.5 points and 7.5 rebounds over 21.9 minutes per game in 57 contests (43 starts). His playing time slowly decreased in the regular season after the team acquired Blake Griffin and James Harden, often going without a traditional center on the court. Jordan was out of the rotation by the postseason, and did not play in any of the team's 11 playoff games.

The center played the first 10 seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Clippers from 2008-2018, where he earned All-NBA First Team honors in 2016, All-Star honors in 2017, and was named to the All-Defensive First Team in 2015 and 2016. He signed with the Dallas Mavericks after the 2018 season and was traded to the New York Knicks in the Kristaps Porzingis deal.



Sports Illustrated first reported that the Nets have had conversations with teams about a trade involving Jordan.