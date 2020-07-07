Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie will opt out of NBA restart after second positive COVID-19 test

Liz Roscher
Yahoo Sports

Spencer Dinwiddie of the Brooklyn Nets will not join his team in Orlando for the upcoming NBA restart due to his recent COVID-19 diagnosis and the accompanying symptoms. Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported the news, which Dinwiddie confirmed on Twitter just minutes later.

Dinwiddie, 27, revealed to The Athletic on June 29 that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He said that he’d been diligent about protecting himself in the lead-up to the Nets’ entry into the Orlando bubble, and had tested negative several times, but tested positive after training camp was moved back to New York.

Dinwiddie is not asymptomatic, and has been lightly chronicling his symptoms on his Twitter account.

According to Dinwiddie, July 3 was the eighth day after his diagnosis. Despite the Nets dropping off some exercise equipment for him, he hadn’t been well enough to use it yet. He was more optimistic two days later, hoping that a negative test would allow him to get back on the court.

Despite some of his symptoms letting up, he wasn’t totally well. The COVID-19 test he mentioned came back positive, and since he was still experiencing some symptoms, he and the Nets’ doctors decided it was safer for Dinwiddie to sit out the remainder of the season.

The NBA is scheduled to restart its season on June 30.

