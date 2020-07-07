Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie will opt out of NBA restart after second positive COVID-19 test

Spencer Dinwiddie of the Brooklyn Nets will not join his team in Orlando for the upcoming NBA restart due to his recent COVID-19 diagnosis and the accompanying symptoms. Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported the news, which Dinwiddie confirmed on Twitter just minutes later.

After another positive test yesterday and considering the symptoms, @BrooklynNets, team doctors and I have decided that it would be in the best interest for me and the team that I do not play in Orlando. I will be supporting the guys every step of the way! #AudienceOfOne — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) July 7, 2020

Dinwiddie, 27, revealed to The Athletic on June 29 that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He said that he’d been diligent about protecting himself in the lead-up to the Nets’ entry into the Orlando bubble, and had tested negative several times, but tested positive after training camp was moved back to New York.

Dinwiddie is not asymptomatic, and has been lightly chronicling his symptoms on his Twitter account.

Day 8 update: @BrooklynNets dropped off this Watt bike and some 60lb dumbbells immediately after diagnosis, they don’t want me missing any time! I haven’t been able to get on it yet, but finally getting out of bed. Hopefully this weekend I’ll be able to try 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/6OfQFyu7Vn — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) July 3, 2020

According to Dinwiddie, July 3 was the eighth day after his diagnosis. Despite the Nets dropping off some exercise equipment for him, he hadn’t been well enough to use it yet. He was more optimistic two days later, hoping that a negative test would allow him to get back on the court.

Day 10 update: The sinus pressure headaches when I get up are starting to subside. But I was a lil too bullish on the bike 😅. Got dizzy and felt weak smh. But if I can get a negative test tomorrow then they’re gonna get me back on court Tuesday 🙏🏾 #AudienceOfOne — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) July 5, 2020

Despite some of his symptoms letting up, he wasn’t totally well. The COVID-19 test he mentioned came back positive, and since he was still experiencing some symptoms, he and the Nets’ doctors decided it was safer for Dinwiddie to sit out the remainder of the season.

The NBA is scheduled to restart its season on June 30.

