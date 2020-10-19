Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie sees Draymond Green role alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving in Warriors model

For Spencer Dinwiddie, the NBA offseason has been a long one. A coronavirus diagnosis and subsequent complications in kept Dinwiddie from joining the Nets at the 2019-20 season's resumption, but he is back to full health with an eye on his return when 2020-21 tips off.

"It was an interesting situation," Dinwiddie said Friday in an interview with Rachel Nichols, Kendrick Perkins and Zach Lowe on ESPN's The Jump. "Obviously, they were part of history and that's something that I truly missed and want to be a part of. The way coronavirus hit me was like a flu but just kind of for an extended period of time. So it was an interesting experience.

"Right now, obviously, we're months and months removed. So I'm perfectly fine now and back to hooping and getting in shape and doing what I love to do. But it was unfortunate that I was unable to play."

While Dinwiddie was gone, the Nets made a coaching change, hiring Steve Nash but keeping Jacque Vaughn on as lead assistant. Dinwiddie said he was not involved with his team's coaching search, but Nash is a "match made in heaven" for the seventh-year guard.

"Obviously, I'm thrilled that he is (Brooklyn's head coach)," Dinwiddie said. "His basketball acumen is second to none. Multi-time MVP. One of the greatest point guards of all time. Somebody that you can learn a ton from. And being in the position that I'm in, he also kind of had a career where he played some of his best basketball late. So just a career arc and career path that I would love to follow. So it's a match made in heaven for me, personally.

"And I think for our team, it's great. He has a great relationship with KD (Kevin Durant) and Kyrie (Irving), which is extremely important because they're the guys on our team. But yeah, I wasn't involved in the decision. So I was just as surprised as everybody."

Durant (left Achilles) and Irving (right shoulder) are set to make a collective debut with the Nets when next year gets underway. When the Nets come together, Dinwiddie is not concerned about a major role. If they play their cards right, Dinwiddie believes that the Nets could follow a Golden State Warriors blueprint, with his role comparing to Draymond Green.

"Obviously, we don't know who's going to start and who's going to come off the bench, as of right now -- and that's with KD and Kyrie excluded, of course," Dinwiddie said. "But really, when all this was being formed, I viewed myself as -- we were going to take the Golden State model, as kind of the Draymond Green, the glue, you know? Sometimes I get 10 boards, sometimes I get 10 assists, sometimes I score a little bit more -- whatever it is -- because, obviously, we have a super dynamic point guard and we also have the greatest scorer of all time.

"So that's kind of how I always viewed myself when it was being talked about and put together. So I would be blessed to have that role this year and try to win a championship."