Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie says 'crazier things have happened' in response to missing the rest of the season

Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie suffered a partially torn ACL in the team's loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night.

He exited the game in the third quarter after taking contact around the rim, then clutched his knee and hobbled off the floor. Dinwiddie did not return to the game, and had an MRI on Monday that confirmed the devastating knee injury.

The guard posted a picture on Instagram of him tearing his ACL back in college at the University of Colorado in 2014, and gave a positive update on his current injury.

"So now we’re here... a contact based partial ACL tear. No other structural damage, minimal swelling and cartilage in tact proving the years of work did their job and protected me. Pre op prognosis 'this surgery should be very simple and straightforward. Virtually no non weight bearing period post op either. Honestly Spence, your knee looks a lot younger than most 27yr olds.'"



Dinwiddie then gave an inspirational message and outlook on his future this season.

"So in summary If anything I’m excited because I’ve made a living off beating the odds. And these odds say AT WORST I’ll be more than 100% by next season. Next question: Will I miss the road to a @brooklynnets 2021 championship? My response: As we’ve seen before. Crazier things have happened."

If Dinwiddie could somehow return sooner than expected, the Nets would get a huge boost to their roster in time for the playoffs.