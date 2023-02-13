Ex-Giant James Bradberry owns up to costly Super Bowl penalty
Former New York Giants CB James Bradberry admitted fault for a late penalty that likely cost the Philadelphia Eagles the Super Bowl.
Former New York Giants CB James Bradberry admitted fault for a late penalty that likely cost the Philadelphia Eagles the Super Bowl.
Kansas City's scintillating 38-35 Super Bowl triumph over Philadelphia was a "bittersweet" sensation for Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, whose brother Jason played for the vanquished Eagles.Donna Kelce made her way onto the field to congratulate Travis and console Jason, the Eagles center who was part of the team's Super Bowl drive in 2017.
Jalen Hurts' historic Super Bowl wasn't enough, and what has to change for another chance.
The Memphis Grizzlies dropped their second meeting against the Boston Celtics this season after a big shooting night from the Celtics.
Here's the latest on the Jets' coaching staff heading into the 2023 season...
A high-scoring game was great news for over bettors in the Super Bowl.
While there's certainly no replacing DeMeco Ryans, it appears the 49ers found themselves another stellar defensive coordinator in Steve Wilks.
When the Eagles defense needed to make a play, it didn't happen.
The Indianapolis Colts are now "targeting" Shane Steichen to become their next head coach, according to a report.
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman and Anthony Black give their thoughts on the 70-64 loss to Mississippi State.
The Arkansas Razorbacks (17-8, 6-6) had their five-game SEC winning streak brought to an end by Mississippi State (17-8, 5-7) in a 70-64 loss to the Bulldogs inside Bud Walton Arena on Saturday. A 23-point effort from Anthony Black and the highly-anticipated return of star freshman Nick Smith Jr. wasn't enough to propel the Razorbacks to a victory. Arkansas shot 43.8% from the field in the contest, compared to the Bulldogs' 47.4%.
The message, of course, was sent with love.
Rob Gronkowski's "Kick of Destiny" sounded like a great idea in the beginning, until exact details became public
For a team that had fallen in the biggest moment many players on the roster will ever experience — squandering an MVP-level performance from Jalen Hurts — the Eagles reacted with diplomacy.
Kadarius Toney set a Super Bowl record with a 65-yard punt return in the fourth quarter Sunday.
Ryan Poles trades the No. 1 pick for a star and gets Justin Fields some help in Josh Schrock's second mock draft.
“Come on, waddle over here,” Fox Sports commentator Terry Bradshaw told Chiefs coach Andy Reid, cackling.
Three weeks after his team was eliminated, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones still finds ways to remain relevant to the NFL. This time around, it’s not necessarily a good way. At least not from the perspective of his business partners. A source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that other owners currently are miffed at [more]
Super Bowl LVII referee Carl Cheffers says there’s no doubt in his mind that the officials got the call right on the defensive holding penalty committed by James Bradberry in the game’s final moments. “The receiver went to the inside and he was attempting to release to the outside. The defender grabbed the jersey with [more]
Rihanna took the stage for the first time in over six years at Super Bowl LVII, and the legend's riveting performance sent Twitter into a frenzy. Here's what fans had to say about the halftime show.
Scottie Scheffler earned $3.6 million for his WMPO repeat. But it was a huge payday for Nick Taylor as well.