Rutgers football will host Michigan State for Homecoming

Here are four player props that are a good bet to deliver in what should be an entertaining night of action in the NBA.
The Los Angeles Lakers are now just one win away from advancing to the Western Conference finals.
The A's have been dragging their feet, and now have less than 30 days to get their tax proposal to the Nevada Legislature.
Follow Yahoo Sports for live updates throughout Game 4.
The two biggest universities in Iowa are dealing with sports betting scandals.
Lagging sales — not over-served patrons — is the stated reason for the reversal.
The NFL will roll out the 2023 regular-season schedule on Thursday.
It sounds like Westbrook and Beverley would gladly accept them.
The Nuggets and Suns play Game 5 on Tuesday.
Marcus Thompson from The Athletic joins Vince Goodwill to talk their way through the 2023 NBA Playoffs, with some extra time spent on the present and future of the Golden State Warriors.
LSU’s trip was initially in doubt after First Lady Jill Biden wanted to invite Iowa to the White House to celebrate, too.
Yarbrough collapsed on the mound during a frightening scene Sunday at Kauffman Stadium.
Hosts on the Bill Cunningham Show were laughing hysterically as Bob Huggins called Xavier fans an anti-gay slur on Monday afternoon.
"Coach Prime" has made Colorado relevant again.
Alvarez seemed a tick or two worse Saturday than he was and given the talent in our Top 10, that causes him to drop.
How to watch tonight's momentous NHL draft lottery, with or without cable.
Sterling had been in the 11-15 range on the Yahoo Sports rankings of the world’s best mixed martial artists for the last few years, but it’s high time he enters the Top 10.
Jokić was assessed a technical foul after the incident.
What gives with the ups and downs for the Lakers star forward?
Fifteen years ago, Steph Curry marveled that LeBron James came to watch him play in college. Now, they're battling each other for NBA titles.