Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie parts ways with agent at Roc Nation ahead of player option: report

Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie is reportedly making a change ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Dinwiddie has parted ways with his agent, Roc Nation's Raymond Brothers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

He is "seriously" considering representing himself going forward, Charania added of Dinwiddie.

The news is significant because Dinwiddie, 27, has a player option to opt out of his contract after a fifth year with the Nets in 2021. Dinwiddie is entering the second of a three-year contract that he signed Dec. 13, 2018, for roughly $34 million.

His player option for the 2021-22 season is an approximate salary of $12 million. However, he could hit NBA free agency next offseason instead, testing the market for a team in need of a starting guard after coming off the Nets' bench.

With certified stars such as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving back to full health after an injury-plagued 2019-20, plus Caris LeVert's emergence, Dinwiddie projects as the Nets' sixth man in 2020-21. Dinwiddie took advantage of an expanded role in 2019-20 by averaging a career-high 20.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 31.2 minutes while starting 49 of 64 games.

While he is unsure of his exact spot as a starter or bench player for the Nets in 2020-21, Dinwiddie said last Friday on ESPN's The Jump that he knows his place on a Durant- and Irving-led team. Dinwiddie compared his potential role to Draymond Green on the Golden State Warriors from 2014-19, when a handful of players -- including Steph Curry (2009-present), Klay Thompson (2011-present) and Durant (2016-19) -- starred over Green (2012-present).

"Obviously, we don't know who's going to start and who's going to come off the bench, as of right now -- and that's with KD and Kyrie excluded, of course," he said. "But really, when all this was being formed, I viewed myself as -- we were going to take the Golden State model, as kind of the Draymond Green, the glue, you know? Sometimes I get 10 boards, sometimes I get 10 assists, sometimes I score a little bit more -- whatever it is -- because, obviously, we have a super dynamic point guard and we also have the greatest scorer of all time.

"So that's kind of how I always viewed myself when it was being talked about and put together. So I would be blessed to have that role this year and try to win a championship."