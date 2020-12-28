Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie exits game vs. Hornets

Spencer Dinwiddie vs. Hornets

Spencer Dinwiddie exited Sunday's game vs. the Charlotte Hornets in the third quarter with a knee strain and will not return.

The guard went to the ground and grabbed at his right knee for a few seconds before hobbling over to the Nets' bench.

After being looked at by trainers on the side, Dinwiddie went to the locker room and was ruled out.

Before leaving, Dinwiddie was having a quiet game with five points, four rebounds and three assists in 15 minutes of play.

