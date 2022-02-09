Nets, Sixers making progress on Ben Simmons deal?

“The sides are definitely communicating and definitely making progress”, tells Windhorst, who also explained the two main factors behind the delay of a final agreement. As he mentions, Brooklyn is concerned about which other player will be included in the deal, hoping to get Seth Curry. The situation is more complex on the Philadelphia side, which has to consider the fact that James Harden will require a veteran contract extension this summer.

Nets are currently asking for "Ben Simmons, & two, or three other pieces" in exchange for James Harden, per Brian Windhorst.

Bulls trade proposals: Ben Simmons, Jerami Grant, Myles Turner and more in 'Who says no?'

Nets – Sixers reportedly making progress on James Harden – Ben Simmons trade

Joel Embiid says the team will welcome Ben Simmons back if he isn't traded, but he has to show up and work hard and really be with the team. The ball is in his court. #Sixers

Safely assuming the following players aren’t getting moved:

James Harden

Ben Simmons

Myles Turner

Harrison Barnes

Jerami Grant and Eric Gordon may be the best players left on the board. – 10:46 PM

Joel Embiid was asked whether he felt a responsibility to help bring Ben Simmons back on the team if he's not traded by the deadline. "I don't get paid to babysit Tyrese. I get paid to challenge him to try to help me win games…and they respond to it."

Suns pull out another close game, winning 114-109 here in Philly on the second night of a back-to-back. The Sixers don't play again until Friday — by when we will know whether or not the Ben Simmons saga has finally come to an end.

This team needs another ball handler in the worst way. If they don't trade Ben Simmons, so be it, but they really need another ball handler for this team. #Sixers

If you define this trade deadline as satisfying or disappointing based purely on whether or not Ben Simmons gets traded … you are missing out.

Sources: There is no traction on a possible James Harden-Ben Simmons deal, but the Sixers – who are confident they can land Harden this summer – remain hopeful that the Nets' stance changes soon

Would Kings fans be as mad if they lost Tyrese but got Ben Simmons back?

I guess the Kings really were out on Ben Simmons lol.

Lowe Post podcast: Ramona Shelburne on all things Ben Simmons/James Harden (fit both ways, likelihood of a deal, Harden's legacy, much more), then Tim Bontemps on LeVert trade, more

Went on Open Floor w/ my man Michael Pina to discuss the Ben Simmons/James Harden trade rumors.

There once was discussion/rumors about a CJ McCollum deal possibly fetching Ben Simmons. Now the Blazers are getting Josh Hart and youth for him.

“From the Philadephia side, you’re not just trading for James Harden this year. You’re trading for James Harden who wants at age 33 a $220M extension this summer. And that’s not an easy signoff for Philadelphia ownership”, tells Windhorst. However, as he further reports, Philadelphia has been making some progress in the last day or so. “Philadelphia has been out there looking at ancillary moves. Looking to clear salary cap, looking to clear roster space. There is some indication that something will happen”. -via EuroHoops.net / February 9, 2022

If nothing changes before Thursday’s trade deadline, and if the Nets continue to keep the Sixers at bay in Harden-Ben Simmons trade talks that sources say have gone nowhere between the two teams, then those would be two extremes among the possible outcomes. -via The Athletic / February 9, 2022

But a source said Morey and Marks did have a preliminary discussion that included Harden and Simmons a month ago at the urging of others. Those discussions are typically about what teams would want in a trade. Multiple sources said the Sixers also asked if Brooklyn was interested in acquiring Paul Reed and Isaiah Joe to help with a deal as a third team. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / February 8, 2022