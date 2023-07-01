Nets signing Dennis Smith Jr. on one-year contract: report

Mar 5, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. (8) controls the ball against Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) during the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / © Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Nets and Dennis Smith Jr. agreed to a one-year contract on Day 2 of NBA free agency, according to a report Saturday by Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Brooklyn "made Smith a priority in free agency as their first call, and he becomes their first addition of the summer," according to Charania.

Smith, 25, spent the 2022-23 season with the Charlotte Hornets.

Starting 15 of 54 games, Smith averaged 8.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 25.7 minutes. Smith shot 41.2% from the field, including a 21.6% clip on 3-pointers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Smith's journey from the 2017 NBA Draft's No. 9 overall pick by the Dallas Mavericks (2017-19) includes stops with the Knicks (2019-21), Detroit Pistons (2021) and Portland Trail Blazers (2021-22).

His best statistical season came as a rookie during the Mavs' 2017-18 campaign when Smith -- then only 20 years old -- averaged 15.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 29.7 minutes while starting all 69 games he played.