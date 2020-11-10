If Nets re-sign Joe Harris, what does that mean for Spencer Dinwiddie? Jarrett Allen?

Brooklyn GM Sean Marks has said re-signing Joe Harris is the team’s No. 1 offseason priority. It’s going to cost more than $12 million a season to keep one of the game’s best sharpshooters, but it’s worth it to have him next to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

If the Nets bring Harris back, what will that mean for the next guys they want to retain, Spencer Dinwiddie and Jarrett Allen? Both have locked-in contracts for next season, but will be up for paydays the season after that.

Dinwiddie — who is owed $11.5 million next season and has a player option for $12.3 million in the 2021-22 season — likely would be part of a trade package as Brooklyn hunts a third star, he’s a solid starting point guard or potential Sixth man of the Year off the bench. Multiple teams are interested, reports Ian Begley of SNY.TV.

Multiple western conference contenders have expressed interest internally in trading for Nets SG Spencer Dinwiddie, sources tell SNY… ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that the Nets may be open to trading him.

Dinwiddie himself wants to know more about this.

Which ones!? Put an address on em lol I wanna know just like everyone else 😩 https://t.co/NXiNEzEXT7 — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) November 9, 2020





Jarrett Allen has one more year left on his rookie deal and is up for a contract extension. Allen was a standout in the bubble and is already better than DeAndre Jordan, but he doesn’t have the same friends in high places. Allen could be the five of the future in Brooklyn, or he could be out the door in a year.

Is it worth it for a team headed into the luxury tax with Durant and Irving to extend or re-sign Allen? It depends on the cost, and Allen wants to get paid. ESPN’s Bobby Marks talked about it with Brian Windhorst on the Hoop Collective podcast (hat tip Nets Daily).

“He’s looking for a Clint Capela-type of money,” Marks told Brian Windhorst.

That would be five years, $90 million, which probably would be too rich for Brooklyn’s blood. Allen may not get that much in a depressed market for centers, but he will have suitors paying eight digits a year for his services.

That is next offseason. Most likely, the Nets keep Allen around for this season, then see where the market is for him — and how badly they need to re-sign him. But that will have teams calling about trades and testing the waters.

Brooklyn wants a third star to go with Durant and Irving, and both Dinwiddie and Allen could be dangled (or cut loose) to get him.

