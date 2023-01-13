Nets sign guard Dru Smith to two-way deal: report

Jul 16, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; LA Clippers guard Xavier Moon (15) protects the ball against Miami Heat guard Dru Smith (9) during an NBA Summer League game at Cox Pavillion. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Nets are signing guard Dru Smith from the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce to a two-way contract, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Smith, 25, is averaging 18.0 points, 6.9 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals over eight games in the G League this season. He is shooting 46.0 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from three-point range on six attempts per game this year.

The 6-foot-3 guard joins a Nets team that will be without star Kevin Durant for at least two weeks, as the team waived guard Alondes Williams on Thursday to open up a roster spot for Smith.

The University of Missouri product played in five NBA games (one start) this season with the Miami Heat, averaging 2.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game over 13.4 minutes of action. He last played for the Heat on Dec. 8, logging a career-high 22 minutes in a win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

In 18 career games and 13 starts over two seasons in the G League, Smith has averaged 12.4 points per game on 43.8 percent shooting (30.6 percent from three) to go along with 4.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game.

Smith wasn't selected in the 2021 NBA Draft after two strong seasons at Mizzou, where he averaged 13.4 points, 3.9 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game over 57 games and 33.4 minutes per contest.