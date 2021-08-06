Nets, DeAndre' Bembry agree to one-year deal

DeAndre' Bembry drives for Raptors

The Nets and G/F DeAndre' Bembry have agreed to a one-year deal, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday.

Bembry is coming off a lone season with the Toronto Raptors after spending the first four years of his career with the Atlanta Hawks.

Last year with Toronto, Bembry averaged 5.7 points on 51.3 percent shooting, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 19.1 minutes per game.



For his career, the 21st overall pick in the 2016 draft has averaged 6.1 points on 45.9 percent shooting, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

The move adds some depth onto the Nets' bench as they set off to compete for an NBA championship this season.