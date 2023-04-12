TCU paid Gary Patterson an obscene amount to not coach the Horned Frogs
There's no better job in America than a fired college head football coach.
There's no better job in America than a fired college head football coach.
Timme didn't shy away from trolling TCU.
Charles Robinson & Charles McDonald recap the latest news from around the NFL, including the Jeff Okudah trade and concerning news around Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell. Later, the duo dive into their biggest risers and fallers in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Eastern Conference’s second-seeded Boston Celtics and seventh-seeded Atlanta Hawks meet in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs. Boston won the teams' last first-round playoff meeting in 2016.
The Commanders owner reportedly has a grudge against Bezos over how the Washington Post has covered his team.
The NFC has only one team with a projected win total above 11.
Jon Rahm is the first Masters winner to play the following week on Tour since 2015.
Young wasn't the favorite to go first overall in the draft as the week began.
Bayern's Champions League title hopes took a bit on Tuesday, too.
Elliott has missed the past five races after suffering a fractured tibia while snowboarding before the Las Vegas race.
The changes come ahead of a revamped 2024 schedule starting in January, and include a last chance for golfers to qualify for new designated events.
Vanover left the game under his own power Wednesday.
With 10 days of the season in the books, Dalton Del Don reveals what he's seeing early that could affect fantasy in a big way.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers his first trade tips of the 2023 MLB season.
The Browns selected Winfrey in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft.
Jake Paul and Nate Diaz have spent 18 months barking at each other. On Aug. 5, they'll meet inside a boxing ring in Dallas.
Edwin Díaz isn't ruling out a return in 2023 after tearing his patellar tendon.
We have about five months to analyze NFL season win totals.
Byron won the 2022 spring race at Martinsville and Larson is still looking for his first win at the track.
While Beckham’s deal may boost the chance Jackson plays for the Ravens in 2023, those around the NFL don't think it lends any more optimism to his long-term future.
Kliff Kingsbury will now get to work with projected top NFL quarterback prospect Caleb Williams this fall.