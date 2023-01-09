Wisconsin basketball drops in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Associated Press

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys won't be taking any momentum into their first playoff opener on the road in 16 years. Instead, they'll spend all week answering questions about whether they've just set themselves up for more postseason disappointment — 27 years after they last made it as far as the NFC championship game. A woeful showing in a 26-6 regular season-ending loss at Washington wasn't what Dallas (12-5) had in mind going into a “Monday Night Football” wild-card game next week at Tampa Bay (8-9).