Saweetie is starring in the first-ever Roblox Super Bowl concert
The first Roblox Super Bowl concert stars rapper Saweetie and the sandbox game event is an official part of the NFL’s Super Bowl celebration
The first Roblox Super Bowl concert stars rapper Saweetie and the sandbox game event is an official part of the NFL’s Super Bowl celebration
Provides an overview of Suriname, as well as key events and facts about this South American country.
Eagles players held press conferences on Thursday afternoon.
An appeals court panel on Thursday struck down a federal law banning people who have domestic violence restraining orders from possessing firearms. The 5th Circuit three-judge panel, all nominated by Republican presidents, ruled that the law was no longer constitutional under the Supreme Court’s landmark expansion of Second Amendment rights last summer. The Supreme Court…
A federal appeals court has sided with environmentalists, ruling that the U.S. government failed to consider the cumulative effects of greenhouse gas emissions that would result from the approval of nearly 200 drilling permits in an area surrounding Chaco Culture National Historical Park. Home to numerous sites significant to Native American tribes, the region has been a focal point of conflict over energy development that has spanned multiple presidential administrations. Now, environmentalists and some tribal leaders have accused the Biden administration of “rubber-stamping” more drilling.
Jonathan Taylor to the Rams? Jalen Ramsey to the Jaguars? PFF has a couple of trade ideas.
Works by iconic Kentucky author bell hooks have reportedly been cut from AP African American Studies course following criticism by Ron DeSantis.
Former Walter Hill Principal Helen Campbell lost her appeal to the Rutherford County Board of Education in a 4-2 vote on Tuesday evening, with one abstention.
Keanu Reeves has apparently been dealing with an alleged stalker since November, with Los Angeles Superior Court granting him a temporary restraining order against an unidentified 38-year-old man (apparently a “transient stranger with no permanent address”). That comes from The Hollywood Reporter, which says the man has “allegedly stalked, harassed, and trespassed on the actor’s property” and made “repeated uninvited appearances to Reeves’ home.” The man has also allegedly been responsible for “
Linda Blackford: We went to the southern border to see what all these candidates for governor are talking about. Here’s what we found.
"1923" actor Harrison Ford got candid about his co-stars and responded with a risqué answer to what his thoughts were on Jason Segal in his previous work. Ford additionally praised Helen Mirren, saying she's "still sexy."
Kyle Shanahan didn't mince words when asked about a potential Jimmy Garoppolo return to the 49ers.
AP Images After 23 seasons in the NFL, Tom Brady says he is stepping away for good. Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023 Brady announced his retirement last season in a long written post after reports had gone back and forth.
The Nittany Lions were unable to knock off the top team in the country.
The Indiana Hoosiers look like Final Four contenders and the Purdue Boilermakers have notched a couple of impressive wins recently.
The Chiefs have multiple injured receivers. Injured receiver Odell Beckham Jr. apparently is healthy, based on recent workout videos. Could that result in the Chiefs kicking the tires on OBJ before Super Bowl LVII in 11 days? Nope. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Chiefs are comfortable with the players they have, [more]
Opinion: What Americans saw in Cincinnati, and responses to it, offers lessons about fact and fiction and cardiac arrest, write three local doctors.
Charles McDonald's third mock draft this cycle is loaded with intrigue. Are you happy with your team's selection?
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes gives his opinion on what made Tom Brady the greatest quarterback in NFL history.
Tom Brady's retirement brings back the argument about who is the greatest QB ever.
With Senior Bowl week in full swing, Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling updates his two-round projections for the 2023 NFL draft