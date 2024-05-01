Nets’ Sean Marks gives thoughts on Cam Thomas’ growth

NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas had himself an incredible 2023-24 season as he went from microwave scorer off the bench to a potential All-Star someday. Thomas’ explosion this past season was in more than just scoring and was enough for him to receive the seventh-most votes for the Most Improved Player of the Year award.

“Look, I think Cam had a heck of a year. I’m not saying anything that anybody didn’t see for themselves,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said recently when asked about how he viewed Thomas’ performance this season. Thomas, 22, averaged 22.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 44.2% from the field and 36.4% from three-point land.

“I really was intrigued about the responsibility Cam took in his own development, in terms of we all knew he could go get a bucket,” Marks explained. “We all knew the confidence that he plays with which, some of that you just, to be quite honest, it can’t be taught, right? So, it’s innately who he is and how he’s built. But it’s him being a facilitator out there, him playing with others, him making other people look good.”

Like Marks said, Thomas has had to have a hand in his own development, as do all players, but he took it to the next level by improving his overall game to the point that he became an invaluable member of the rotation. After spending the first two years of his career coming off the bench (124 games played with six starts), Thomas started 51 of his 66 games played this season due to how much the team needed him on the floor.

Of the 21 players who suited up for the Nets this season, Thomas was first in points per game, sixth in assists per game, third in minutes per game (31.4), and third in free-throw percentage (85.6%). It’s safe to say that he will be a core member of the team’s future moving forward.

