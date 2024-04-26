Nets’ Sean Marks gives medical updates on Ben Simmons, Dariq Whitehead

Ben Simmons and Dariq Whitehead missed the majority of the Nets’ 2023-24 season, but both guards are tracking toward full recoveries, according to general manager Sean Marks.

Simmons, who has been rehabbing in Miami since undergoing a microscopic partial discectomy to alleviate the pinched nerve in his lower back, appeared in just 15 games this season and 57 total since being acquired by the Nets three years ago. He was sidelined indefinitely on March 7.

It was Simmons’ second surgery since being traded to Brooklyn in 2022. He averaged 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists this season in limited action and is expected to make a full recovery ahead of training camp.

The 27-year-old d is owed a guaranteed $40.3 million on an expiring contract next season.

“All signs point toward him being available for the start of next season,” Marks said. “With Ben it’s very unfortunate. We looked like we were a completely different team when Ben was healthy out there. So, it’s paramount that we get him back and we get him healthy. And I think Ben wants it just as much, if not more than anybody else. But time will, time will tell on him and how he progresses through summer. There’s no reason to think he won’t be, though.”

Whitehead’s rookie campaign was cut short after he underwent season-ending surgery to address a stress reaction in his left shin in late January.

The 22nd overall pick out of Duke appeared in just two NBA games this season. He averaged 8.3 points, 3.3 rebound, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals across four regular-season games with G League affiliate Long Island.

Whitehead is expected to be ready for Summer League in July, according to Marks. The 19-year-old was seen at Jordi Fernandez’s introductory news conference on Wednesday without a walking boot.

“Whether or not he plays the entire summer league or not, that’ll be TBD,” Marks said. “But the plan right now is he’s in the gym every day. He was in here [Wednesday] morning, so hopefully he’s getting himself ready and robust enough to play in summer league.”