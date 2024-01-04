Nets’ Royce O’Neale says team ‘should’ve had’ same intensity in the second half

The Brooklyn Nets have been losing a lot of games lately and right now, this seems to be the lowest point of the season for the franchise. After starting the season with a 12-9 record and being more competitive than expected, the Nets have lost 10 of its last 12 games and have looked anything but a winning team.

Brooklyn lost to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday 112-101 and the loss seemed to be the same thing that has been the Nets’ downfall over the past three weeks or so. The Nets were competitive for a little over two quarters, but the bottom fell out for Brooklyn towards the end of the third quarter when the Rockets ran away with the game.

Despite the Nets going into halftime leading Houston 50-49, they found themselves down 81-68 with 2:40 left in the third quarter thanks to the Rockets getting hot from all over the court while Brooklyn could not get anything right on either end of the floor. Houston out-scored the Nets 38-25 in the period, but the game looked worse than the score indicated.

Nets backup forward Royce O’Neale had one of the better games for the Nets as he had 13 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals, but he struggled to a 2-for-8 performance from deep. Here’s what he had to say about why the Nets fell out of this game despite playing a solid first half:

“We just kind of let up a little bit. Should have had the same intensity as the first (half). Fouled a little too much, especially in that third quarter, they (the Rockets) got hot. We just got to sustain the same energy all 48 minutes.”

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire