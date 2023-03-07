Nets at Rockets game preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time

The Brooklyn Nets (36-28, sixth in the Eastern Conference) visit the Toyota Center on Tuesday to face the Houston Rockets (15-49, 15th in the Western Conference) for the first of two matchups this season.

The Nets come into this game on a 2-game winning streak after beating the Boston Celtics on Friday and the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Against the Celtics, Brooklyn came back from a 28-point deficit to win the game 115-105. Against the Hornets, the Nets took care of business by winning the contest 102-86 despite being up by as many as 37 points in the first half.

The Rockets come into this matchup on a 2-game winning streak of its own after beating the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday and Sunday. Before its current winning streak, Houston had lost 11 games in a row. The Rockets are one of the teams in the NBA that are focused on developing its young players and have been getting great play out of guys like Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun.

Here’s when and where you can tune in to see the matchup:

How to watch

Date: Tuesday, Mar. 7

Time: 8 p.m. EST

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Channel: YES Network

Nets at Rockets notable injuries

Nets: OUT: Ben Simmons (knee/back).

Rockets: None reported.

Probable starting lineups

Brooklyn Nets

Guard: Spencer Dinwiddie

Guard: Mikal Bridges

Forward: Cameron Johnson

Forward: Dorian Finney-Smith

Center: Nic Claxton

Houston Rockets

Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: Kenyon Martin Jr.

Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.

Center: Alperen Sengun

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire