Nets at Rockets game preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time
The Brooklyn Nets (36-28, sixth in the Eastern Conference) visit the Toyota Center on Tuesday to face the Houston Rockets (15-49, 15th in the Western Conference) for the first of two matchups this season.
The Nets come into this game on a 2-game winning streak after beating the Boston Celtics on Friday and the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Against the Celtics, Brooklyn came back from a 28-point deficit to win the game 115-105. Against the Hornets, the Nets took care of business by winning the contest 102-86 despite being up by as many as 37 points in the first half.
The Rockets come into this matchup on a 2-game winning streak of its own after beating the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday and Sunday. Before its current winning streak, Houston had lost 11 games in a row. The Rockets are one of the teams in the NBA that are focused on developing its young players and have been getting great play out of guys like Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun.
Here’s when and where you can tune in to see the matchup:
How to watch
Date: Tuesday, Mar. 7
Time: 8 p.m. EST
Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX
Channel: YES Network
Nets at Rockets notable injuries
Nets: OUT: Ben Simmons (knee/back).
Rockets: None reported.
Probable starting lineups
Brooklyn Nets
Guard: Spencer Dinwiddie
Guard: Mikal Bridges
Forward: Cameron Johnson
Forward: Dorian Finney-Smith
Center: Nic Claxton
Houston Rockets
Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.
Guard: Jalen Green
Forward: Kenyon Martin Jr.
Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.
Center: Alperen Sengun