Nets to retire Vince Carter’s No. 15 jersey during 2024 NBA season

Vince Carter will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame later this summer, and now he’s set to receive another prestigious honor.

The Brooklyn Nets announced on Wednesday morning that they’ll be retiring Carter’s No. 15 jersey into the Barclays Center rafters during the 2024 season.

He will become the seventh player to have his number retired by the franchise.

Carter spent five seasons with the then New Jersey Nets after being acquired in a blockbuster deal with the Toronto Raptors and he slotted in nicely alongside star PG Jason Kidd.

The superstar forward made two of his eight career All-Star Game appearances while with the organization and he helped lead them to the postseason three times, including a pair of Semifinal berths.

Carter missed a total of just 11 games over the five season and he averaged a stellar 22.9 points on 44 percent shooting from the field and 36 percent from beyond the arc.

After finishing below the .500 mark in back-to-back seasons, the Nets decided to ship the North Carolina product off to the Magic in exchange for a package of three players.

Carter would spend time with Orlando, Phoenix, Dallas, Memphis, and Sacramento before retiring at the age of 43 after his final two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks.

He played in 1,541 games across his historic 22-year career and he became just the first player in NBA history to appear in action across four different decades.

Carter has elected to go into the Hall of Fame as a Raptor after spending the first seven years of his career there, but Brooklyn will honor him with their own celebration during the season.