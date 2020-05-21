The Washington Wizards have no plans to trade Bradley Beal. At all. Beal has said he doesn’t want to be traded. The idea is to pair Beal with a returned and healthy John Wall next season and win a lot of games in the East.

That hasn’t stopped other teams from planning to trade for Beal, just in case things change.

Kyrie Irving has pushed the franchise saying Nets need a third star, and internally the Nets have talked about trading for Beal, reports Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News.

Immersed in their championship window, the Brooklyn Nets are in the market for a third star and have internally discussed avenues of acquiring Wizards guard Bradley Beal, the Daily News has learned… The Nets will have to match salaries for any trade, with Beal earning roughly $29 million next season. Assuming Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are off limits, the Nets’ best assets are Spencer Dinwiddie ($11.5 million), Caris LeVert ($16.2 million) and Jarrett Allen ($3.9 million).

If the Wizards were trading Beal it would mean they are rebuilding, and they will want picks and/or young prospects thrown into any deal.

That’s if. Right now all indications are the Wizards want to get the band back together, including re-signing Davis Bertans, and play out next season — they consider Wall and Beal an elite backcourt that can do real damage in the East. Plus, rebuilding is not exactly owner Ted Leonsis’ style.

Both Beal and Wall are under contract for two more seasons, followed by a player option for a third season (remember Beal signed an extension to stay in Washington). If next season does not go as planned, then in the following offseason Beal may become available. Not now.

But teams are still watching.

Nets reportedly have had internal discussions about Bradley Beal trade originally appeared on NBCSports.com